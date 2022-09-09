O.J. Simpson Mobbed by Fans at Rams/Bills Football Game in L.A.
9/9/2022 7:04 AM PT
O.J. Simpson slaughtered his ex-wife and her friend -- so says a civil jury that awarded the victims' families $33 million -- but you wouldn't know it by the reception he received 13 miles from the murder site, because fans were beyond stoked to rub elbows with him.
O.J. returned to L.A. -- as far as we can tell for the first time in years -- to watch the Bills trounce the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Simpson was like a rock star outside the stadium ... with fans flocking to him for a precious selfie. They could not mask their excitement, screaming his name, hugging and fist-bumping him ... they just couldn't contain their glee.
True enough, OJ was found not guilty of murder, but the civil jury ruled he did indeed kill Ron and Nicole -- who was almost decapitated by the knife -- and left her dead on the front doorstep. If it weren't for a curious pedestrian, his children would have found the body.
The killings have never gotten in the way of street adulation for Simpson ... people in Miami, Vegas and now clearly L.A. are all about getting that selfie and scoring an autograph.