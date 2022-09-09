T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Terrell Owens Can Still Play In NFL, 'He'd Be Successful'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even at 48 years old, Terrell Owens could STILL catch touchdowns for your favorite NFL team ... so says T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who tells TMZ Sports the Hall of Famer "would be successful" if he signed somewhere in the league today.

"I would say if a team gave him 15-20 snaps [per game], give him all the third downs and the redzone," the former Bengals superstar said, "he could do it."

Owens has been asking for a second chance in the NFL for years -- and showed last month he's still got the wheels to play.

In a 40-yard race with two Fan Controlled Football league receivers, Owens dusted the competition and posted an incredible sub-4.5-second run time. And, Houshmandzadeh says that's why he thinks T.O. would still work in the league.

"If you're able to run," the ex-Cincinnati wideout said, "you're able to keep and create separation."

Owens hasn't gotten any looks from NFL GMs since he last played in the 2010 season -- but he has hit the field for the FCF and done well there.

Houshmandzadeh says he's "interested" in seeing some team give the guy the opportunity to show he still belongs.

Johnny Football to Terrell Owens for 6… get these men back in the league #FCF #MoneyManziel pic.twitter.com/KAgw6VNWC4 — 732 Studios 🎙 (@732_studios) April 24, 2022 @732_studios

"I don't know why anyone hasn't," he said. "I don't think they will. But if they were, I believe he'd be successful."

