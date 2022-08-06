Terrell Owens Says Incident W/ Neighbor Could've Turned Deadly For Him

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I honestly could have died."

Terrell Owens says even though the incident with his neighbor ended without violence, the interaction could've easily taken a deadly turn, and TO says that's why he won't simply move on as if nothing happened.

The 48-year-old Hall of Famer joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) ... where Owens addressed his neighbor calling the cops on him for allegedly speeding near his home in Florida Wednesday night.

Prior to police arriving, Terrell and the woman got into a verbal dispute. The woman claimed TO threatened her, and was heard saying, "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" The NFL legend is adamant he didn't threaten anyone.

Owens explained why he believes he was lucky.

"If the wrong type of cops came out, if they got the wrong type of information. Her, you saw the video, she started crying, you never know how that situation could've turned."

And, that's something TO says he was "very aware" of in the moment. He stayed calm because he feared for his safety.

"I could've died. Honestly, I could have died and the storyline would be totally different."

Thankfully, that didn't happen. The officer who responded maintained order, and everyone ultimately went on their way.

But, now that he's had time to reflect, Owens believes his neighbor should face repercussions.

"I'm hoping the people here in Florida, they're monitoring what has transpired," TO says, specifically saying he hopes the state's [Attorney General] examines the situation.