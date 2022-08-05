911 Caller Said Terrell Owens 'Threatened' Her After Nearly Hitting Her W/ His Car

Play video content

The woman involved in the heated dispute with Terrell Owens in a Florida neighborhood on Wednesday night told cops the NFL legend "threatened" her after nearly running her over -- new police audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, reveals.

In the 911 call, you can hear the woman tell dispatch that around 10:30 PM, Owens was driving "aggressively" through her neighborhood street in Broward County and "almost hit me."

"And then [he] got out of the car to threaten me," the woman said in the call.

The woman -- who authorities have not identified -- described the former Dallas Cowboys star as "an African-American individual" who was driving a four-door, green Genesis.

"He got out of his car and started threatening me," the woman said ... before adding, "He was literally speeding and then got mad at me because we were crossing in the sidewalk and he nearly hit us."

Of course, Owens' description of the event differs significantly -- on a social media live stream during his confrontation with the woman, he said he was not driving erratically at all.

And, Owens claimed he only got out of his car to speak with the woman after she had been hurling profanities his way.

Cops told us they did respond to the scene -- but no arrests were made, explaining, "The parties were separated, and the situation resolved."