Man Arrested For Heckling Prince Andrew at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

Prince Andrew was the target of a heckler during Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession, taking some nasty insults before police intervened.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen's coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022 @chrismarshll

The Queen's funeral cortege passed through the streets of Edinburgh Monday, as Andrew was among the men walking behind QEII's casket.

Eventually, police grabbed the 22-year-old heckler ... he's reportedly been arrested for a breach of the peace, aka disturbing the peace.

That's when the heckler unloaded, shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man!"

As you know, there's been lots of drama surrounding Prince Andrew.

He settled a lawsuit back in February ... after a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed he had sex with her 3 times when she was still a minor, something he categorically denied.