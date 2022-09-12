Man Arrested For Heckling Prince Andrew at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession
9/12/2022 8:58 AM PT
Prince Andrew was the target of a heckler during Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession, taking some nasty insults before police intervened.
Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen's coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF— Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022 @chrismarshll
The Queen's funeral cortege passed through the streets of Edinburgh Monday, as Andrew was among the men walking behind QEII's casket.
Eventually, police grabbed the 22-year-old heckler ... he's reportedly been arrested for a breach of the peace, aka disturbing the peace.
That's when the heckler unloaded, shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man!"
As you know, there's been lots of drama surrounding Prince Andrew.
He settled a lawsuit back in February ... after a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed he had sex with her 3 times when she was still a minor, something he categorically denied.
The prince also was believed to have ties to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and her associate Jeffrey Epstein.