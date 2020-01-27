Prince Andrew Providing Feds 'Zero Cooperation' on Jeffrey Epstein Case

Getty

Prince Andrew has not been helpful at all to the FBI or federal prosecutors hoping to talk to him about Jeffrey Epstein ... so says the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Geoffrey S. Berman claims Queen Elizabeth's son has not responded to requests for an interview in the Epstein case, adding, he's provided "zero cooperation" to federal law enforcement.

The U.S. attorney revealed Prince Andrew's lack of assistance Monday outside Epstein's home, while answering a question at a news conference about victims of human and sex trafficking.

As you know, Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Prince Andrew's been linked to the Epstein case due to his long and continued friendship with him ... even after Epstein's prison release in 2010 following a notorious plea deal in a separate prostitution case.

Prince Andrew says he has wracked his brains but cannot recall any incident involving Virginia Roberts.



Prince Andrew says he has wracked his brains but cannot recall any incident involving Virginia Roberts.

Andrew's also accused of having sex with an underage woman named Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) -- who he met through Epstein -- at least 3 times from 1999 through 2002.

The Prince denied the allegations and tried, but failed, to do damage control in the scandal, including an appearance on "BBC Newsnight" in which he claimed he couldn't remember Giuffre ... despite posing in a photo with her in 2001.