Tabloid Honcho Gets Restraining Order Against Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas

The tabloid owner who claims Thomas Markle is out to kill him just got two years of court-ordered protection from Meghan Markle's father.

According to new legal docs, obtained TMZ, a judge granted Jeff Rayner a restraining order against Thomas, who did not show up for Tuesday's court hearing.

The protective order will be in place for the next two years ... and even though TM didn't show up for the hearing, the court says Thomas was served with legal papers.

TMZ broke the story ... Jeff, the co-owner of tabloid and news agency Coleman-Rayner, claimed he was scared of what Thomas might do to him after Meghan's pops allegedly threatened Jeff in a book.

Remember ... Rayner claimed Markle vowed to kill him in an excerpt from Tom Boyer's book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors" ... wondering if Thomas might use a gun to get revenge in a longstanding beef, and claiming the alleged threat was causing stress and anxiety.