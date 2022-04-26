Thomas Markle Might Be The Only Markle At Jubilee, Calls Harry An Idiot

Play video content GBNews

Thomas Markle frets he could be the only one in his family to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June ... and he has a theory ... calling Prince Harry an "idiot" for being controlled by his daughter.

Thomas told Dan Wootton on GB News Tuesday he'll be making the trek to London in June... while he'd like to reconnect with his daughter Meghan and meet Harry and their children for the first time, he's convinced they won't be making the trip -- especially after they learn he'll be front and center.

As you know, 77-year-old Thomas didn't go to Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 as he was recovering from heart surgery ... while their relationship has been strained since, he's hoping he'll get the chance to mend the rift with the Royals.

He says, "I'm going to show my respect for the Queen and I'm going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals."

He also wants to thank Prince Charles for walking his daughter down the aisle when he wasn't able to. He sees some similarities between him and Charles -- both have been ghosted by their kids.

Thomas goes on to say he has very little respect for Prince Harry, calling him an idiot that follows his daughter around like a little kid.

Former President Donald Trump once claimed the Prince was whipped by Thomas' daughter ... he admits that's one of the only times he'll agree with Trump.