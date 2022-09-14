Nursing Home Hires Stripper for Veterans, Apologizes for 'Fiery' Lap Dance

Play video content Newsflare

Some wheelchair-bound veterans are still ready to rise and salute -- just send in the stripper, which worked like a charm at a nursing home that's now saying ... oops, we didn't know she was gonna do all THAT!!!

The young woman who showed up decked out in lingerie at the Taiwan facility for retired veterans definitely brought her A-game -- writhing on the floor, getting in laps and even allowed at least one resident to break normal strip club rules ... as he got pretty hands-on with her.

The whole scene screams ... "Please tell me there's a defibrillator nearby!!!"

The stripper's visit went down last week during the Mid-Autumn Festival, an annual harvest celebration in China, and video of her performance has gone viral ... putting some heat on the nursing home's administrators.

Responding to the backlash, a spokesperson says their intent was to "entertain residents and make them happy." Mission accomplished!!! ✅

As for dangerously raising heart rates and blood pressure -- well, the facility admits the dancer's moves were "too enthusiastic and fiery," and they promise to be "more cautious" next time.