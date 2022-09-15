Jason Momoa Shows Off Huge New Head Tattoo

Play video content

Jason Momoa is a head case -- at least for tattoo artists -- 'cause he inked his noggin in a big, big way.

The "Aquaman" star showed off his new tat on Instagram Wednesday ... doing a big reveal. He's wearing a hat in the vid, and then removes it to unveil his new artwork.

He teased his fans ... "I got something pretty special for ya! Chief of War coming for ya baby!”

Jason's rep said the head and neck tats honor Jason's Hawaiian roots and culture.

Jason was on his way to New Zealand when he recorded the video.