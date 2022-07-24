Jason Momoa Involved in Head-On Crash with Motorcycle, Rider Okay

Jason Momoa was involved in a scary car wreck with a motorcycle this weekend -- but luckily, everyone's okay and no one's being blamed ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 'Aquaman' star was travelling on Old Topanga Canyon Road Sunday out near the Calabasas area -- when at one point during his drive, a biker traveling in the opposite direction made contact with him coming around a curve.

We're told the motorcycle rider crossed over into Jason's lane during this bend, and then hit the left front end of his Oldsmobile muscle car ... and kinda went flying, albeit only briefly.

The rider, fortunately, was able to land on his feet -- this according to our sources -- but not before bouncing off of JM's windshield and clearing the hood of his car to end up on the other side. Like we said, the rider was apparently left standing up after the collision.