Tennis Star Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Job, 'Functional' & 'Aesthetic'

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will look a little different the next time she takes the tennis court ... she just revealed she got a nose job -- for both "functional" and "aesthetic" purposes.

The 30-year-old said in a social media post Thursday she'd been having difficulty breathing for years, but noticed it was worse after her loss to Daria Snigur in last month's U.S. Open.

She also noted she "did not like [my] nose at all" -- so, she decided to solve both problems at once with surgery this week.

"I could never do it earlier because I never found the necessary three months for recovery, because tennis was always the first priority in my life," Halep said.

"I felt it's the right time to do it and also to do something for myself as a person," she added.

Halep, who was ranked #1 in the world twice between 2017 and 2019, said there's currently no timetable for a return to the court ... though she did say she's sure the procedure will keep her out until at least 2023.