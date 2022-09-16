Fan Storms Pitch, Hugs Lionel Messi During PSG Match

Play video content Tik Tok/@bdremad

A fan was so hellbent on getting Lionel Messi's attention ... he rushed the pitch during a match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain, running up to the soccer star at midfield, and hugging him!

The funny/scary moment happened Wednesday at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Israel ... when a man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans hopped the wall during the UEFA Champions League Match in an effort to reach the 35-year-old legend.

Video shows the fan -- who lost one of his shoes in the process -- nearly taking a nasty spill as nearby security attempted to grab the fan. The dude got away (security, out of frustration, threw the shoe at him 😄) ... and ran full speed at the players on the field.

The guy ran past several players, and made a beeline for Messi, hugging him.

Messi -- who was caught off guard -- halfway embraced the intruder ... before being mobbed by security.