64-Year-Old Mark Cuban Trains With Hoops Coach Lethal Shooter

Mark Cuban isn't waiting for the NBA season to start to hit the court -- 'cause the 64-year-old Dallas Mavericks owner had a shooting session with a famed trainer, and his jump shot is sick!!

Cuban had a 1-on-1 sesh for almost 3 hours with Chris Matthews -- referred to as "Lethal Shooter" by his millions of followers online -- where the two worked on everything from form, mechanics, and footwork.

In the video, you see Matthews working with the billionaire on a series of mid-range jumpers and three-pointers, and the "Shark Tank" star did his best Steph Curry impersonation.

"His dedication to the game was unreal, didn’t want to leave the court," Chris said of Cuban's performance. "Now that’s locked in! Keep doing your thing, brother," he added.

Matthews has worked with NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis most recently, and his prowess as a shooter has garnered the respect of LeBron James.

Matthews, 37, is one of the most sought-after shooting coaches in the world ... and that's why NBA and WNBA stars regularly go to him when they want to work on their J.

Cuban looked damn good on the court ... and seemed to grasp the techniques and tips Chris was employing during their workout, knocking down shot after shot.