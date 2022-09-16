Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!

Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.

In 2017, Nick had his 3rd child, Golden Sagon ... this time around with former Miss USA Brittany Bell. Their encore was Powerful Queen, who was born in December of 2020.

Nick's procreation was about to shift into high gear with another set of twins, courtesy of Abby De La Rosa. Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born in June 2021, adding to his growing brood.

Abby discussed her open relationship with Nick on the "Lovers and Friends" podcast ... saying their polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean her standards are low or her parenting skills come up short.

Just 9 days after Zion and Zillion were born, Nick had his 7th kid -- Zen -- with model Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically passed away at 5 months from a brain tumor.

In June, Nick had baby #8 – Legendary Love -- with model Bre Tiesi, who documented the home birth in a YouTube vlog.

But wait, there's more! Onyx Ice Cole was born Wednesday. It was a surprise to just about everyone BUT Nick, who announced the birth on social media. This time around with new mom and former "The Price Is Right" model, LaNisha Cole.

Nick's still going full bore ... he and Brittany Bell are expecting a 3rd kid together in August ... and Abby De La Rosa announced she's pregnant again with Nick, and she's intimating that she might be carrying another set of twins.