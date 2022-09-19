Rip Micheals Cuts Tory Lanez From Tour Following August Alsina Attack

Play video content TMZ.com

The Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour creator Rip Micheals says Tory Lanez flat-out assaulted August Alsina ... and now Tory has been booted from the rest of the tour.

Rip spoke to us about the alleged beatdown that took place Saturday night during their stop in Chicago -- and he says he personally saw Tory sucker punch August in the face.

He's also confirming what August initially said, and what a backstage video also showed ... that Tory was simply pissed off because AA didn't dap him up.

He tells us, August didn't want to pretend to be friendly with Tory given all the online trash-talking and that upset TL, who followed AA outside with his security. Rip says August tried squashing the beef by talking it out, but when he turned around Tory hit him in the face.

As we reported ... August accused Tory of rolling up on him and attacking him outside the venue -- and he posted some bloody shots of his face. Tory has denied any wrongdoing.

Rip says the concert is all about artists coming together and creating good vibes, and anyone disturbing that peace will be getting the boot ... which is why Tory will no longer be performing.

Although Tory denied the attack, Rip says he was apologetic about the whole thing when they talked.