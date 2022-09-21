Ex-UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead At 22

Ex-UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has tragically died at 22 years old, the school confirmed on Tuesday night.

In a tweet, the Bruins men's basketball team said it was "deeply saddened" by the passing. Head coach Mick Cronin added in a statement that the death was "heartbreaking."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," said Cronin, who coached Hill for two seasons in Westwood. "Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon."

According to a statement from Hill's family on social media, the 6-foot-10 power forward "went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing."

No further details surrounding his death were revealed.

Hill -- ranked as a top-100 recruit coming out of Centennial H.S. in Corona, Calif. -- signed with the Bruins back in 2017, but didn't play in his true freshman season after he and two other UCLA players, including LiAngelo Ball, were arrested for shoplifting while in China for a game in Nov. 2017. He was suspended indefinitely over the incident, but later rejoined the team, playing for the Bruins from 2018 to 2021.

In his UCLA career, Hill saw time in 77 games, averaging 6.5 points per game and 6.4 rebounds. He retired from basketball in 2021, saying he was battling anxiety and depression.