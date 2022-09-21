EA Sports Adding Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond To FIFA '23 Game
EA Sports Adding Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond ... To FIFA '23 Game
9/21/2022 12:05 PM PT
This is awesome.
EA Sports -- starting later this month -- is adding Ted Lasso to FIFA '23 ... AND his team, AFC Richmond, the video game maker announced on Wednesday.
EA & FIFA End Partnership, Soccer Video Game To Rebrand As 'EA Sports FC'
EA Sports is adding a new character
"Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso He's proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30," EA tweeted.
In an official news release, EA said Lasso -- famously played by Jason Sudekis -- will be a playable manager in Career Mode on FIFA '23.
In addition to Lasso, FIFA players can manage AFC Richmond -- Lasso's team in the hit show -- in FIFA's Premier League or any other playable Career Mode.
The Emmy award-winning show follows the story of Lasso, an American football coach in London charged with leading a struggling English Premier League football (soccer) team.
According to IMDB, the comedy-drama won 11 Primetime Emmys and received 40 total nominations.
Now we have something to do while we wait for season 3!