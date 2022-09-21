Scott Van Pelt's Puppy Takes Massive Dump In Background Of Podcast Appearance

Scott Van Pelt had to take a timeout from a podcast appearance this week -- and it's all 'cause his puppy pooped all over his floor in the background of a shot.

For real.

SVP joined The Ringer's Kevin Clark for a taping of a new episode of "Slow News Day" -- and things appeared to be going smoothly.

The guys chatted for a few seconds -- and at one point, they even noted Van Pelt's new pet was hanging around nearby.

Tomorrow, new SND guest @notthefakeSVP joins the show. He has a new puppy. His puppy did...this during the taping. This is one of the best moments in SND history.



So we made a trailer for tomorrow's episode.



Subscribe on spotify: https://t.co/tqr7X8M2EF pic.twitter.com/Lj8ATZYbN4 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 20, 2022 @bykevinclark

But, as the conversation turned toward Van Pelt's old coworker, Ryen Russillo, the doggo popped a squat and dropped a big #2 on the hardwood.

"Hold on, Redd's taking a s***!" Van Pelt said while pausing Clark mid-sentence. "My dog just took a giant dump right behind us."

Van Pelt eventually called for a 20-second timeout so he could clean it up -- and it was all hilarious.

New guy.



Goes by Redd. As in (Otis) Redding and Reading, Pa. where he’s from.



This picture got me. Big paws to fill. Whatever he is will be plenty. pic.twitter.com/FyhdiuCcGe — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 19, 2022 @notthefakeSVP

Of course, ya can't blame the puppy for not knowing Dad's work schedule just yet -- Van Pelt tweeted earlier this week he just got the dog a few days ago ... following the death of his old furry companion, Otis.