'Bachelor' Star DeMario Jackson Says Sexual Assault Lawsuit Costing Him Deals

DeMario Jackson, a former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant, says the rape allegations against him are costing him six figures in brand deals ... and he's vowing to clear his name.

The reality TV star tells TMZ ... the day after he was sued for sexual assault by two women, he lost 10 deals worth $25,000 ... with brands he's worked with for years quickly severing ties.

DeMario straight up says it "sucks" to be dealing with another sex scandal -- back in 2017 'BIP' production shut down after he and Corinne Olympios hooked up in a swimming pool -- and he says his life's been a living hell since the lawsuit.

DJ tells us he feels like it's his 2017 nightmare all over again ... saying he hasn't been able to sleep and feels trapped in his home.

TMZ broke the story ... DeMario was sued Tuesday by two different women, who claim they went on dates with him that both ended with DeMario forcing them into nonconsensual sex.

DeMario's attorney, Walter Mosley Jr., says LAPD already investigated the alleged incidents and the investigations did not lead to criminal charges ... and he says DJ has evidence that will exonerate him in court.

For his part, DeMario claims he maintained a good relationship with his accusers over the years -- he says they even had plans to meet up the day after they went to the police with their allegations. His attorney characterizes the suit as a shakedown.

