O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!

O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett.

Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE won 29-17), saying Trubisky isn't the answer under center.

"I don't see these guys being inspired by their quarterback play," Simpson said. "I don't know what Kenny Pickett is able to do, but I'm willing to bet anybody that he'll score more than four touchdowns in the next three games."

"[The] problem is Pittsburgh isn't going to win any 14-10 games. They're gonna have to score points to win, and I just don't see that happening with Trubisky."

Steelers fans have been clamoring for Pickett -- who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft -- after watching Trubisky struggle to move the ball against Cincy and New England.

Juice said Trubisky -- who finished the game with 207 yards and zero touchdowns -- "wasn't that bad," but the body language of his receivers concerned the disgraced HOF running back.

"It just wasn't good, especially Diontae Johnson," O.J. said.

O.J. said he didn't realize how devastating the loss of T.J. Watt -- who tore his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Bengals -- was to the fabric and identity of the Steelers team.