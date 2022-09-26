Akon Says He and Michael Jackson Planned To Open Music Schools in Africa

Play video content TMZ.com

Akon says he and Michael Jackson were discussing plans to open a number of music-focused schools across Africa ... which got tragically derailed with the death of the King of Pop.

We got Akon in New York City and he told us about a concept he and MJ came up with back in the day ... a series of music universities in Akon's home continent.

Akon says he and Michael wanted to supply students with instruments, infrastructure and industry advice to hone their skills ... because as he and MJ discussed, there was -- and still is -- a lot of undiscovered talent in Africa.

Sadly, Michael died in 2009 before he and Akon could break ground on any schools ... but Akon says it's something he still wants to make happen in the future.

