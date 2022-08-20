Akon Tells Haters to Lay Off Kanye Over Gap Containers, He's Helping the Homeless

Play video content TMZ.com

Akon is jumping to Kanye West's defense in a big way, telling all the critics they're hypocrites for blasting Ye for what they say is disrespecting the homeless ... yet doing nothing about it themselves.

Akon says Kanye owes zero apologies for the containers in Gap stores featuring his fashions. As you know, Ye's getting dragged by folks who believe the containers are garbage bags and it mocks the homeless when customers have to root around inside the bags for the perfect hoodie.

Fact is ... they're not garbage bags ... they're containers and it's a unique presentation that actually has customers venturing into Gap stores ... something done with less and less frequency these days.

Akon says Kanye has no reason to apologize or explain himself ... he's just a guy who happens to be really creative, and owes no explanation to anyone.

Kanye made that point clear to Fox Friday ... he's not explaining or offering any mea culpa.

