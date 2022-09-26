Kadeem Hardison Says Jack Harlow's Great For 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot
9/26/2022 12:10 AM PT
Actor Kadeem Hardison is a little hesitant about the "White Men Can't Jump" reboot ... but speaking as one of the stars from the OG flick, he sees some potential -- and even has his eyes set on who could play him in this new-gen version.
We got Kadeem in NYC Tuesday ... and he's got a reason to be timid about the new 'WMCJ" -- it's missin' Ron Shelton, the original film's writer and director, who's arguably the reason the movie's still big today.
But, there might still be hope ... the actor's been hearing good things about Jack Harlow, who's playing Billy Hoyle -- Woody Harrelson's role from 1992.
Kadeem puts it plainly -- the "First Class" rapper could be bringin' some serious flair to the new project.
He also knows who should be playing his role for the reboot -- RJ Cyler, or as Kadeem calls him, the "lightning with the blam blams" dude from Netflix's "The Harder They Fall."
Kadeem's got some words for RJ if he gets the call to fill his shoes -- just keep running ya mouth!!!