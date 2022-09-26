Kanye West Wears Bedazzled Flip-Flops for London Fashion Week
Kanye West Hits London Fashion Week Rocking Bedazzled Flip-Flops
9/26/2022 7:12 AM PT
Kanye West added a little bling to his wardrobe, rocking bedazzled flip-flops to one of London Fashion Week's biggest events.
Ye -- dressed in black leather pants with a black leather jacket and hoodie -- made his way into The Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show in Bermondsey Monday. It's the first time in a while we've seen Kanye with anything other than black boots or Yeezys on his feet.
Instead, he wore a pair of black flip-flops with socks ... and a diamond trim.
Ye doesn't usually wear anything flashy, even jewelry, so the diamonds are certainly a new look ... whether real or not.
As for Kim Kardashian, she's been with the kids in Milan after starring as Dolce and Gabbana's leading lady at their show over the weekend.
Kanye recently sat down with 'GMA' where he apologized to Kim and for causing stress in her life through his various attacks on social media.
Ye's said he believes Kim should be the least stressed person so she can focus on raising their kids in a healthy environment.