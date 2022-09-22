Kanye West Opens Up About Parenting Struggles, 'Had To Fight' For a Voice

Play video content ABC

Kanye West says he's fighting to be heard as a parent since splitting from Kim Kardashian ... but he's also apologizing for the headaches he's caused her up to this point.

The artist was candid about his co-parenting struggles when he told Linsey Davis on 'GMA' his ability to have a voice in the relationship with Kim -- once they divorced -- was something for which he fought.

He recalls his time butting heads with Kim about what kind of clothes their kids can wear -- even saying it feels similar to his recent battles with Gap and Adidas.

As you know, Kanye pulled the plug on his partnership with Gap last week, claiming the company double-crossed him with empty promises.

And, while he apologized directly to Kim, saying he's sorry for stressing out her and the family -- he also claimed he's being discriminated against ... in business and as a parent.