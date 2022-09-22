Kanye West Opens Up About Parenting Struggles, 'Had To Fight' For a Voice
Kanye West I'm Sorry For the Stress, Kim ... Says Co-Parenting & Biz Struggles Similar
9/22/2022 6:42 AM PT
Kanye West says he's fighting to be heard as a parent since splitting from Kim Kardashian ... but he's also apologizing for the headaches he's caused her up to this point.
The artist was candid about his co-parenting struggles when he told Linsey Davis on 'GMA' his ability to have a voice in the relationship with Kim -- once they divorced -- was something for which he fought.
Kanye West Ends Partnership with Gap
He recalls his time butting heads with Kim about what kind of clothes their kids can wear -- even saying it feels similar to his recent battles with Gap and Adidas.
As you know, Kanye pulled the plug on his partnership with Gap last week, claiming the company double-crossed him with empty promises.
And, while he apologized directly to Kim, saying he's sorry for stressing out her and the family -- he also claimed he's being discriminated against ... in business and as a parent.
Ye's point is he's a co-creator -- of his products at Gap and Adidas, and also of his 4 children with Kim -- so, he deserves to be heard on all matters regarding them. Watch the clip ... there's one major outstanding issue with the children, at least for him.