Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams 'Disgusted' By Robert Sarver N-Word Use

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is opening up about the findings in the Robert Sarver investigation ... saying he was "disgusted" by the owner's use of the n-word.

Williams spoke with reporters at Suns media day on Monday ... and was asked about Sarver repeating the racial slur several times during the course of his ownership.

"In reference to that word, I don't like it," Williams said. "I never have, especially when I was younger and I learned what that word meant. I learned how demeaning it was towards humanity, not just black folks."

"And when I saw the report, I was not happy about it. Quite frankly, disgusted. It's not a word you repeat any time."

Williams said he was bothered about the report ... and says he understands the slur has become a more "socially accepted word" in the Black community -- but it doesn't make Sarver's actions right.

Despite all the damning allegations against Sarver, Williams says he never once thought about leaving the Suns ... and wanted to help bring change to the franchise.