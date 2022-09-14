LeBron James Furious Over Robert Sarver Suspension, NBA 'Got This Wrong'

LeBron James just unloaded on the NBA ... saying the league bungled Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's suspension -- calling it straight up "wrong."

"Read through the Sarver stories a few times now," the L.A. Lakers superstar tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong."

"I don’t need to explain why," he continued. "Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior."

As we reported, following an NBA investigation, league officials said Sarver did, in fact, use the N-word on multiple occasions in the workplace. They also said they found he made inappropriate comments about female employees, and did not treat them equally. Investigators added that Sarver was inappropriate physically toward male employees as well.

They did note in their findings that Sarver's use of the n-word was not motivated by racial hate or prejudice.

As punishment for it all, the league announced on Tuesday it was hitting Sarver with a one-season ban ... and fining him $10 million -- things LeBron clearly believes were nowhere near harsh enough.

"I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership," LeBron said. "But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."