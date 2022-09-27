Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
9/27/2022 6:45 AM PT
Adam Levine isn't retreating in the midst of his cheating scandal ... he's going full throttle with his Vegas residency.
Adam will be performing a series of shows in Sin City with Maroon 5 ... this according to Live Nation. Their residency will kick off March 24, 2023 at Dolby Live in Park MGM.
Adam Levine & Maroon 5 Will Perform in Vegas Despite DM Scandal
As we reported, Adam's not missing a beat ... he'll perform in early October with Maroon 5 at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's annual fundraising gala, "The Event" in Vegas.
Lots of celebs go into retreat mode during scandals like this, but Adam's forging ahead ... showing a united front -- at least in public -- with his wife Behati Prinsloo.
Five women have come forward claiming they were in various stages of a DM back-and-forth with Adam. The first woman claims she had a physical relationship with the singer ... something he's denied.
As for the residency ... tickets will go on sale October 3rd. It'll be interesting to see how fans react.