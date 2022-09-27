Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't retreating in the midst of his cheating scandal ... he's going full throttle with his Vegas residency.

Adam will be performing a series of shows in Sin City with Maroon 5 ... this according to Live Nation. Their residency will kick off March 24, 2023 at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

As we reported, Adam's not missing a beat ... he'll perform in early October with Maroon 5 at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's annual fundraising gala, "The Event" in Vegas.

Lots of celebs go into retreat mode during scandals like this, but Adam's forging ahead ... showing a united front -- at least in public -- with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Five women have come forward claiming they were in various stages of a DM back-and-forth with Adam. The first woman claims she had a physical relationship with the singer ... something he's denied.

