Adam Levine Accused of Sending Additional Women Flirty Messages

More women have come forward accusing Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine of sending flirty messages, including screenshots they claim prove the singer was behind the conversations.

A comedian named Maryka posted a series of screengrabs Tuesday of an alleged convo with the singer in which he tells her, "Distract yourself by f****** with me!" Maryka also posted a private video Levine allegedly sent her in which he says, "I'm stupid," though the context in which he sent it isn't totally clear.

Another woman, Alyson Rosef, also posted a series of DMs, allegedly sent to her from Adam which read, in part, "I shouldn't be talking to you you know (right)?" During another exchange, when Alyson states she only likes metal music, Levine allegedly responds, "Said no hot chicks ever other than you."

Alyson says she made the decision to post the DMs because she feels really bad for Adam's wife, VS Model Behati Prinsloo, and encourages other girls to do the same.

As we reported, Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first to expose Levine's messages, saying the two had an affair, and showing one message exchange where Levine said -- about the upcoming birth of his child -- "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Adam told TMZ of Sumner's claims, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

He continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."