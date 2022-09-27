Mali Women's Basketball Player Punches Teammate After World Cup Loss

Play video content

If you can't beat 'em ... beat up your teammate?!?

That's what one Mali women's basketball player apparently tried to do following a FIBA World Cup loss this week ... throwing several punches after walking off the court -- and the video is nuts!!

The incident went down after Mali's 81-68 defeat at the hands of Serbia ... which marked the country's fourth L in four appearances.

The loss was seemingly 23-year-old forward Salimatou Kourouma's breaking point ... because she decided to let her hands fly and go after her own teammate, 17-year-old Kamite Elisabeth Dabou.

In the video, you can see the players' teammates jumping in to break it up ... but Kourouma tried like hell to get more punches off.

It's unclear if something in the game sparked the incident.

The altercation got FIBA's attention ... and an investigation is now underway.