Roger Stone Says Get Right to the 'Violence' in Pre-Election Clip

Some of Donald Trump's cronies were dead set on contesting the 2020 election results long before the polls closed -- so much so, Roger Stone boldly advocated for violence on camera.

CNN obtained a clip from Danish documentary filmmakers, and one excerpt -- which was also shared with the Jan. 6 House Committee -- shows Stone interacting with people and openly calling for ditching election protocols (like vote counting) and throwing punches.

One line from him is telling ... "F*** the voting, let's get right to the violence." He goes on to say they should "shoot to kill" if they see Antifa members. This was reportedly recorded the day before the election in November, and it's part of a movie called 'A Storm Foretold.'

Another clip shows Stone talking to 2 guys and saying he suspects the election results will be "up in the air," and then says regardless of who wins ... they should declare victory early, even if it's not true. He's obviously talking about his longtime pal, Trump.

Stone says possession is "nine-tenths of the law" -- not a fact, but whatever -- and goes on to act out a near-future scenario where he's telling opponents Trump actually won -- with some colorful language to boot.

Like we said, this clip (and others apparently) were handed over to Congress ... and this stuff might well be discussed during the final public Jan. 6 hearing on Wednesday.

Turns out, Stone's game plan was embraced by Trump ... who insisted the election results were rigged and is still refusing to accept them.

As for this November 2020 footage, Stone denied it was a smoking gun -- saying he felt it was severely edited and illegally released. He also added ... "How ironic that Kim Kardashian and I are both subjected to computer-manipulated videos on the same day."

