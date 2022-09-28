'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Partner

Amy Schneider's going from winning "Jeopardy!" to just flat out winning in life -- the historic TV champ says she's hitched, and she actually did it on the Q.T. quite a while ago.

Amy revealed her marriage news on her social media, where she announced ... "Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder."

A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream. The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!👰‍♀️❤️👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6zG1OpbBZV — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) September 27, 2022 @Jeopardamy

The newlyweds said they'll be doing a more "traditional wedding next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other."

They posted photos of the civil ceremony

Schneider had a historic run as the trivia champ, racking up 40 consecutive wins and earning $1.3 million. It placed her second on the all-time champions' list -- only behind G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings -- and up there with the best of the best.

Schneider was the first woman on "Jeopardy!" to ever cross the million-dollar mark, and the first trans woman to qualify for the "Tournament of Champions" show ... which will air later in October.

She got engaged to her wife in February, and now they're riding off into the sunset.