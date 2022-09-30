'Celebrity Big Brother' Todrick Hall Ordered To Pay $102k In Unpaid Rent Lawsuit

Choreographer and former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant Todrick Hall may need to downsize ... he's been ordered to cough up six figures after being sued over unpaid rent.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a default judgment was entered against Todrick and now he's on the hook for more than $102,000.

As we reported ... Todrick was sued in March for allegedly failing to pay back rent on a Sherman Oaks home. The suit claimed his monthly rent was $30K and he had fallen behind.

Oddly enough, Todrick made it seem -- at least on social media -- like he owned the home ... giving an elaborate tour of the lavish property in a YouTube video where he says, "I have been wanting to buy a home for a very very long time, and this is a dream come true."

The place is decked out with an outdoor pool, movie theater, huge massive closet and even a Louis Vuitton bedframe ... which would explain the $30K monthly rent.

Todrick's been ordered to pay $100,000 in damages plus another $2K in attorney fees and costs.