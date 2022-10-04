Mike Tyson's Throwback Sparring Video Leaves Fans Fooled

Play video content Instagram / @miketyson

Mike Tyson accidentally duped fans with an intense sparring video he just posted on social media ... because while a ton of people assumed the clip was recent -- it's actually a few years old.

Iron Mike shared the workout footage earlier Tuesday morning ... captioning the post, "Roll with the punches."

56-year-old Mike looks incredible in the video ... so we had to reach out to his camp to find out if he was training for any particular reason.

The vid had people excited -- as a potential event could have been on the horizon.

As it turns out, we're told the vid is a throwback from before his fight against Roy Jones Jr. ... and Mike just wanted to share the moment with his 19.4 million followers.

As we previously reported, Mike recently dealt with a sciatica flare-up ... which forced him to use a cane and wheelchair.

But, don't give up hope just yet ... 'cause you never know in the fight game. After all, Tyson's just two years removed from the Jones fight.