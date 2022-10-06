Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour After Announcing Break

Justin Bieber fans hoping to see the singer live this year will need to wait until at least 2023 ... he's postponed the remainder of his world tour.

The Justice World Tour -- which kicked off back in February -- was slated to run until March 25, 2023 ... with upcoming dates in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Poland, The Netherlands and more.

However, last month Justin announced he needed a break from touring -- realizing his health needed to come first after a show in Brazil -- saying, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now." He continued, "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

At the time, sources close to Justin told us both his mental and physical health needed some healing ... and it was important he took the time off to do just that.

Remember, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year, posting a frightening video in which half his face was paralyzed.

Now, we're told the tour's remaining dates have been postponed ... that includes every show through and including March 25, 2023.