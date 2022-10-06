Kodak Black Sparks Beef with Latto, BET After Losing 'Best Song'

Kodak Black is screaming conspiracy against BET after his hit record "Super Gremlin" lost to Latto's "Big Energy" for "Song of the Year."

An upset Kodak went the distance in airing out his grievances ... targeting BET exec Connie Orlando, who's instrumental in all the network's music programming.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to Big Yak, Connie was in cahoots with the female empowerment movement beforehand, and only invited artists like himself and EST Gee to generate bigger public interest.

The Hip Hop Awards ratings reportedly skyrocketed 34% from last year's tally, but Kodak wants J Prince to restart his award show talks after many rappers shared similar issues with last year's Grammys.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kodak says GloRilla's "FNF" anthem should have taken the crown, and threw plenty of slander toward Latto ... calling her a "hating ass mutt" and "Frappucino."

Kodak Black says he knew BET was gonna mess around and give the “Song of the Year” award to Frappuccino (Latto) instead of him pic.twitter.com/i7qHdAJzl4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 5, 2022 @Glock_Topickz

Despite Kodak's opinions, Latto's "Big Energy" recently made history as the longest-running female rap song on the Billboard Hot 100 -- a whopping 49 weeks and counting!!!

The 2 rap stars have been at odds since Latto featured Kodak on her "777" album last spring ... when she suggested he was being difficult over clearing the song after his advances were rebuffed -- setting off a war between camps.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.