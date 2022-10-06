Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Like Show Focus on Scott Disick During Her Engagement

I Wanted Our Show to Focus On My Engagement ...

Kourtney Kardashian's got beef with "The Kardashians" producers who ignored her direction, and chose to focus on the wrong reality, in her eyes -- highlighting Scott Disick's reaction to her engagement, instead of her actual engagement.

She spoke her truth on Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast ... saying the show's focus on Scott during her "fairy tale" marriage proposal from Travis Barker was something she wasn't cool with.

Kourt says she gave notes to production about how to rework the episodes as she watched them -- notes that were never addressed, according to her.

She also says she has no clue if Scott will ever return to the series.

What's interesting here is Kourtney's saying even on reality TV, there are often at least 2 realities -- so, even though it's a "slice of life" ... it's not necessarily the slice she's living.

In fact, she's admitting they're kinda conditioned to this problem -- Kourt said she didn't initially have issues with the edits because she's so used to producers opting for messy drama.

It obviously bothered her over time, though ... believing the rest of the family wasn't getting edited the same way she was. 🤔

As we reported, Kourtney also reflected on her disconnect from Khloe ... who she says has now bonded more with Kim over their pregnancies.