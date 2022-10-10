'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Heart Attack and Stroke

NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son is lucky to be alive after a frightening medical emergency sent him to the hospital, and on a long road to recovery.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Brentt Leakes was in Atlanta earlier this month when he suffered both a heart attack and a stroke. Luckily, we're told Brentt was quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Our sources say while Brentt was hospitalized for several days, he's now out and rehabbing ... and everyone is hopeful he will make a full recovery.

It was last year when NeNe's husband, Gregg, who is also Brentt's father died after a long battle with cancer. Brentt was featured on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' throughout NeNe's time on the show with his brother Bryson.