'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer and Fiancé Split, End Engagement

'Teen Mom' star Leah Messer and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley are no more ... ending their relationship two months after getting engaged.

The two tell us, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

They continue, "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement back in August, he proposed on the beach, and in an Instagram post, wrote, "Two souls, one heart. It's official."