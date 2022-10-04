'Love Is Blind' Star Iyanna McNeely Files to Divorce Jarrette Jones

Even if love is blind, that doesn't mean it'll last ... that's the case for "Love Is Blind" costars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who are -- you guessed it -- getting divorced.

The couple was one of just 2 pairings to get hitched on the latest season of Netflix's hit dating show ... but alas, Iyanna's filed for divorce in Illinois.

According to her docs, obtained by TMZ, she's citing irreconcilable differences ... and their divorce is playing out in Cook County -- both of them live in the Chicago area.

In the docs, Iyanna says she and Jarrette have already agreed to a "global settlement" that addresses support and asset allocation issues, so she's looking for the judge to enforce that deal.

While this might be a surprise for some ... Iyanna had already telegraphed this was coming earlier in the summer. Back in August, she announced she and Jarrette were calling it quits ... saying they were at different places in their lives post-'LIB.'

Iyanna actually took Jarrette's last name, so it's possible she'll be looking to reclaim her maiden name after the divorce.

Their journey on the show was, at times, filled with suggestions that their lifestyles simply didn't mesh. Jarrette was depicted as a bit of a party boy who loved his video games and the bachelor life -- while Iyanna was more of a homebody.

They worked it out in the end and said "I Do" on camera -- but just like their costars/fellow contestants Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson ... this thing ain't actually going the distance.