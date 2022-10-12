Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Was a Prince Fan, But Only in the 80s

... But Only in the 80s!!!

Prince and Andy Warhol are hot topics at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that has Justice Clarence Thomas making a Bill Clinton-esque confession!! Yeah, it's that kinda day.

Justice Thomas spoke out Wednesday during oral arguments for a case involving a Prince image Warhol created back in 1984. Thomas, who rarely ever speaks during SCOTUS arguments, said, "Let's say I was a Prince fan, which I was in the 80s."

Play video content

The comment drew light laughter, and then Justice Elena Kagan added a punchline ... "No longer?" The whole court erupted in laughter at that point and Thomas replied, "Only on Thursday nights."

Okay, first of all -- Clarence Thomas ... Mr. conservative, Mr. overturn Roe v. Wade and gay marriage likes Prince??!!

More accurately, he specified he WAS a Prince fan, seemingly disavowing any love of the Purple One since 1990. Sorta like Clinton admitting he tried weed back in the day, but immediately insisting he didn't inhale.