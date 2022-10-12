Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Was a Prince Fan, But Only in the 80s
Justice Clarence Thomas Yes, I Loved Prince ... But Only in the 80s!!!
10/12/2022 9:33 AM PT
Prince and Andy Warhol are hot topics at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that has Justice Clarence Thomas making a Bill Clinton-esque confession!! Yeah, it's that kinda day.
Justice Thomas spoke out Wednesday during oral arguments for a case involving a Prince image Warhol created back in 1984. Thomas, who rarely ever speaks during SCOTUS arguments, said, "Let's say I was a Prince fan, which I was in the 80s."
The comment drew light laughter, and then Justice Elena Kagan added a punchline ... "No longer?" The whole court erupted in laughter at that point and Thomas replied, "Only on Thursday nights."
Okay, first of all -- Clarence Thomas ... Mr. conservative, Mr. overturn Roe v. Wade and gay marriage likes Prince??!!
More accurately, he specified he WAS a Prince fan, seemingly disavowing any love of the Purple One since 1990. Sorta like Clinton admitting he tried weed back in the day, but immediately insisting he didn't inhale.
Secondly, what the hell's going on in the Thomas residence on Thursday nights? Ewww