Police Officer Who Shot Driver at McDonald's Surrendered, Charged with Felonies
10/12/2022 7:08 AM PT
The cop who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a San Antonio McDonalds has surrendered to authorities and has been charged with 2 felonies ... this as Cantu fights for his life.
Cop Opens Fire on Teen Eating in McDonald's Parking Lot, Video
25-year-old rookie police officer James Brennand has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer.
Cantu was eating a burger in the parking lot of Mcdonald's when Brennand spotted him and recognized his car ... Brennand said the driver had evaded police the day before the shooting.
Brennand approached Cantu's car, opened the driver's door and ordered Cantu out. Cantu put it in reverse and the cop began shooting multiple rounds, striking him several times.
Erik remains unconscious on life support ... according to his family. The family gave an ominous statement Tuesday, "There is no improvement in his condition. The last two days have been difficult, and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful."