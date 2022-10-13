American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over Strong Chemical Odor

Everyone onboard an American Airlines flight smelled it -- that much we know -- but the problem is they had no clue who or what dealt it, so the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Wednesday night flight from Miami to Barbados was inundated by the pungent chemical odor -- and because the crew believed it was coming from a passenger's carry-on bag, you can imagine the panic that caused.

The pilot made the quick decision to head back to the MIA.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units met the plane once it landed, and all 172 passengers were quickly evacuated as firefighters investigated.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the smell was coming from a large, industrial-strength bottle of nail polish -- it somehow made it through TSA and spilled in the passenger's bag. We're told the woman isn't in any trouble.