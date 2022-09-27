American Airlines Passengers Heard What Sounded Like Moaning Sex on Plane

Is Someone in 13A About to Orgasm?

American Airlines passengers traveling from L.A. to Dallas probably thought they were about to witness to a mile-high encounter, that sounded downright orgasmic!

Passengers on the Sept. 6 flight heard what one passenger described as "somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting."

Check out the video and listen ... it's coming from the P.A. system, and it sounds like some dude is about to become a member of the not-so-exclusive club!

It was a source of confusion to the flight crew ... apparently, one flight attendant thought someone was pulling a prank, but it turned out to be a weird malfunction in the P.A. that sounded like a man's moans.

An AA rep told KTLA "Our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running."