Goose Interrupts Dodgers Playoff Game, Grounds Crew Saves Day

Goose took the field Wednesday night ... but we're not talking Gossage.

A brave fowl decided to get a closer look at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game on Wednesday ... by flying its way down to the field amid the postseason matchup.

The hilarious moment went down during the bottom of the 8th inning in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss ... when the Greater white-fronted goose did a mid-game tour of the diamond with Gavin Lux at the plate.

The bird had the best seat in the house as it remained on the field when Lux hit a single to the outfield.

The Padres made a pitching change after the hit, which was enough time for the Dodgers grounds crew to snap into action ... grabbing towels and a trash can in hopes of safely getting the intruder off the field.

Luckily, the mission was a success ... and the game went on without any other wildlife visits.