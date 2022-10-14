Sylvester Stallone, Wife Jennifer Flavin and Daughters Hit Up Fashion Show

All seems well for the Stallones ... as Sylvester, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their kids all attended a fashion show together -- this coming on the heels of the couple dismissing their divorce case.

Sly and Jennifer stepped out to the SS23 Runway Show on Thursday in San Marino, CA ... with 26-year-old Sophia and 24-year-old Sistine joining their mom and pops.

Sistine posted a TikTok vid, with the whole fam dancin' to some tunes together -- Sly even introduced Jennifer into the video to the words "bad bitches."

The 4 seem to be a happy bunch once again ... as you know, it's been choppy water for Jennifer and Sylvester the past couple of months -- Jennifer filed divorce docs in August, accusing Sly of secreting marital assets.