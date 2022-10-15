Stockton Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer, Seven Victims in a Year

A suspected serial killer is in custody in Northern California -- and police say they caught the guy while he was looking for his next victim ... this after 6 lives have already been taken.

43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was arrested Saturday morning in Stockton ... where Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he appeared to be scoping out a new person to kill. Stockton PD were surveilling him and stopped Brownlee after he left his house in a car around 2 AM. Upon a search, they say they found him armed with a gun and a mask around his neck.

#Stockton

Police surveilled the suspect for quite some time to learn his patterns. They made contact with him at 2 am when they believed he was out “hunting.”



43 year old Wesley Browning was arrested with a firearm for the killings. pic.twitter.com/d0uZbDkOkb — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 15, 2022 @shanermurph

Chief McFadden says there's no doubt in their minds he was "out hunting" and that they stopped another killing. Brownlee was booked for homicide -- although it's unclear if all of the murders are being pinned on him right off the bat.

Six men have been slain dating back to April 2021 -- all of whom were ambushed, shot and killed. Five took place in the Stockton area up through September, and the final one happened in Oakland more than a year ago. A seventh victim, a woman, was also shot in Stockton last year, but survived. A good handful of the victims are said to be homeless.

#BREAKING: Arrest of suspect made in connection with Stockton serial killings that left 6 dead https://t.co/0Jjf2urdNk — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 15, 2022 @ABC7

No motive has been ascribed ... none of the victims were beaten or robbed, simply shot and killed. Eventually, police declared they had evidence linking the murders -- and announced a manhunt to find the killer ... offering up as high as a $125k reward for help from the public.