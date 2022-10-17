Eagles' Darius Slay Gives Interception Ball To Meek Mill On 'SNF'
Eagles' Darius Slay Gives INT Ball To Meek Mill ... On 'SNF'
10/17/2022 8:50 AM PT
Darius Slay Jr. sent Meek Mill home from "Sunday Night Football" with a gift ... the Philly rapper got the Eagles stars interception ball as a souvenir.
The Eagles had been leading the Cowboys, 17-0, on "SNF" ... when Slay intercepted a Cooper Rush pass intended for wide receiver Michael Gallup.
After a short return, Slay, with his teammates nearby, approached Meek and gave the INT ball to the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper after dapping him up.
Darius Slay gave the INT ball to Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/fmqjYAonpB— alex (@highlghtheaven) October 17, 2022 @highlghtheaven
Meek -- who had performed his iconic "Dreams and Nightmares" song before the game -- had good reason to celebrate throughout the night ... Philly was dominating the Cowboys.
Meek Mill just performed Dreams and Nightmares on the sideline.— Overtime (@overtime) October 17, 2022 @overtime
Birds by 50.pic.twitter.com/XjLtDPCrpv
In his third year with the team, Slay is having a monster season in the Eagles' secondary ... and has made it a tradition to hand over INT footballs to A-list celebs at home games.
Earlier this season on "Monday Night Football," 31-year-old Slay gifted 76ers star James Harden his INT ball after picking off a pass from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
Souvenir for @JHarden13 🏈 @bigplay24slay— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022 @NFL
📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/DYp0tOlKGX pic.twitter.com/39DSHFrXkY
Speaking of Harden, his Sixers teammate Joel Embiid -- who hit up the Phillies' closeout game against the Braves on Saturday -- got some facetime with Jill Biden at the game.
@JoelEmbiid meet the First Lady Jill Biden. #eagles pic.twitter.com/9QHAujmqTe— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 17, 2022 @howardeskin
The First Lady led the "Fly Eagles Fly" song pregame ... standing alongside cancer survivors right before the Eagles and Cowboys battled it out for NFL East supremacy.
Philly’s own @FLOTUS stands along cancer survivors to lead the “Fly Eagles Fly” fight song before #DALvsPHI. #CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/21Zvq3shVf— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022 @NFL
In the end, the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 26-17, improving to 6-0 on the season ... and they did it in star-studded fashion.