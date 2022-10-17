Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard Dead At 32, Shot And Killed Outside Bar

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside of Reading, Pennsylvania, over the weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned. He was 32.

The Berks County Coroner's Office tells us Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 AM on October 16 -- after being transported to Reading Hospital for a gunshot wound.

Dennard's death has been ruled a homicide ... and police are currently investigating.

Dennard spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the course of his career.

An autopsy for Dennard is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18.